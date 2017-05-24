US has not yet verified IS involvement in Manchester bombing

Washington, May 23 (EFE).- The US expects that the Islamic State (IS) will increasingly resort to terrorist operations, but it has not yet verified the group’s involvement in the attack in Manchester, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told Congress on Tuesday.

“ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack in Manchester although they claim responsibility for virtually every attack. We have not verified yet the connection,” Coats told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The DNI said it was necessary to deprive IS of territory in Syria and Iraq, so the group could not continue to produce propaganda to inspire attacks, and to seize the city of Raqqa, which the organization proclaimed the capital of its caliphate.

“Lone actors will continue to maximize impact with low-budget attacks that do not require significant resources or outside training,” Coats said.

“This threat is real, it is not going away, and it needs significant attention,” Coats said, adding that he expected to keep working with the UK and other allies to prevent future attacks.

A total of 22 people were killed and 59 others wounded in a suicide bombing Monday night at the end of a concert by American singer Ariana Grande in Manchester, England.

“It happens all too much,” Coats said. “It reminds us this threat is real – it is not going away, and it needs significant attention.”

IS claimed responsibility for the bombing in messages posted on the Telegram network.

“We anticipate that ISIS will be in transition over the coming year, shifting toward more traditional terrorist operations rather than conventional military engagement in Iraq and Syria,” Coats said.