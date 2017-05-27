Mexican singer Carlos Rivera says making music is making love

Mexico City, May 26 (EFE).- Mexican singer Carlos Rivera shows again with his new song “Lo Digo” (I Say So) that love, true love and not just flirting, is what his music is made of.

In an interview with EFE, Rivera said his musical style continues to be based on “true love,” despite immersing himself in the urban style in “Lo Digo,” which he recorded with the Cuban duo Gente de Zona and Peruvian singer-songwriter Gian Marco.

The Mexican vocalist also presented this week in the capital of his country the video of “Lo Digo,” produced in Cuba with Gente de Zona.

“They’re like a fiesta from the streets of Cuba,” the singer said, recalling that the duo has won prizes for tropical songs, never for urban, “because there’s much more fusion going on in the urban style.”

For Rivera, who has visited more than 60 countries over the past year with his “Yo Creo” Tour (“I Believe” Tour), the most important thing about the song “is the language it uses and what it talks about,” adding that with his new work he intends to send “a message of hope, and that everything will turn out fine.”

The singer added that since he debuted the song, he has had a lot of comments from Venezuela “from people who are encouraged by what it says and the conviction that someday, everything they’re going through now will have been worth it.”

“It’s there they can turn something superficially romantic like a little pink heart into an important message of love and hope,” he said.

It wasn’t by chance that the Mexican singer worked with Latin American artists on “Lo Digo,” a Latin pop song with touches of Peruvian Andes folk music plus Cuban and Mexican rhythms, since for the Mexican “the union is getting stronger,” he said.

“More than ever, music should be to share and not to compete with,” said Rivera, whose music idols include the Italo-Venezuelan Franco de Vita, Spain’s Jose Luis Perales, the Mexican Leonel Garcia and Puerto Rico’s Tommy Torres.

Rivera, who won gold Music Recording Sales Certification with his latest album “Yo Creo” (I Believe) for selling 30,000 copies and digitally with “Como Pagarte” and “Otras Vidas” for more than 30,000 downloads, admitted he listens to a lot of urban music.

He also announced that on his “Yo Creo” Tour he will travel to places he has never performed as a singer, including the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Central America and parts of South America.