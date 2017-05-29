Trump says latest North Korea missile launch shows great disrespect for China

Washington, May 29 (EFE).- US President Donald Trump criticized Monday the latest ballistic missile launch by North Korea, which he considered a sign of great disrespect for China.

“North Korea has shown great disrespect for their neighbor, China, by shooting off yet another ballistic missile,” Trump said on his Twitter account.

“But China is trying hard!” the president added, with regard to Beijing’s patience in putting up with the increase in missile launches by Pyongyang in recent weeks.

North Korea made another such test launch Monday, yet another gesture of defiance toward the international community, particularly the government of Seoul, which had expressed its intention to reach out to the Communist regime of Pyongyang to improve relations.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) told the press that North Korea launched “at least one (ballistic missile), but we are analyzing the specific number of projectiles.”

At around 5:09 am the missile was launched from the Kalma Ballistic Missile Test Site near the city of Wonsan on the country’s east coast.

The missile reached a maximum altitude of around 120 kilometers (75 miles) and traveled 450 kilometers before falling into the sea within Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) – an area that extends some 370 kilometers from its coasts.

The action was harshly condemned by the Japanese government.

Trump also paid tribute via Twitter to “the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America.

Home of the free, because of the brave,” a reference to the Memorial Day holiday celebrated Monday to honor members of the US armed forces fallen in battle.