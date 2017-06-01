Comedian Kathy Griffin sparks outrage with photo holding bloody Trump head

Washington, May 31 (EFE).- US comedian and actress Kathy Griffin sparked indignation with a photograph showing her holding a fake – but very bloody – head resembling President Donald Trump, simulating a decapitation, and the mogul himself said Wednesday that she should “be ashamed” of herself for doing something like that.



“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” tweeted Trump.



In the controversial image, which was taken on Tuesday in a photo shoot and then posted online by photographer Tyler Shields, the 56-year-old comedian poses with a serious expression while she displays the fake head, holding it by the hair, its face bloody and resembling Trump.



Shields is well-known for his provocative images and Griffin has asked him to remove the photo from the Internet amid the controversy it caused.



Many have criticized Griffin in various ways on the social networks over the photo, including former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Trump’s rival for the presidency in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton.



After the widespread indignation stirred up by the photo, Griffin published on Twitter a video in which she apologizes, saying “I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong.”



“The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it,” Griffin tweeted, adding “I beg for your forgiveness.”