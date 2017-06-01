NASA to launch 1st probe to dive into Sun’s atmosphere in 2018

Washington, May 31 (EFE).- NASA announced Wednesday that in 2018 it will launch a space probe that will travel closer to the Sun than any other satellite, flying directly through the solar corona to study the physical characteristics of the star’s atmosphere.

The Solar Probe Plus will be the first space probe to travel through the Sun’s atmosphere, approaching 6 million kilometers (3.7 million miles) from the solar surface, closer than any other satellite and something that is a very difficult maneuver.

At a ceremony at the University of Chicago, the head of NASA’s mission program, Thomas Zurbuchen, redubbed the probe the Parker Solar Probe, in honor of Eugene Parker, the astrophysicist who developed the theory of the supersonic solar winds and the solar corona.

To date, other space probes have approached the Sun to examine the solar wind and corona, but never so closely, something that could answer many still-pending questions about the behavior of our parent star.

The Parker probe will be designed to gather data in an extreme-temperature environment, with massive amounts of radiation and moving at a speed of 200 km per second, which would allow it to travel from the Earth to the Moon in just half an hour.

The materials to make the mission possible did not exist until now, said Nicola Fox, with the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University, who is in charge of developing some of the probe’s components.

Launching a spacecraft to hit the Sun is an almost impossible task, since to do so it must be accelerated to the Earth’s orbital velocity around the star – 30 km per second – but in the opposition direction, to cancel out that motion and allow it to head straight in to the center of the Solar System. The problem with that is that current rocket technology can only accelerate spacecraft to one-third of that speed.

To get close to the Sun and orbit it as such a short distance, the Parker probe will be accelerated by the Delta IV Heavy, the most powerful rocket in service at this time.

Several probes launched during the 1960s confirmed theories about the Sun’s magnetic field and the existence of the solar wind, and they allowed scientists to observe the behavior of the solar corona, which reaches temperatures even higher than the Sun’s surface.