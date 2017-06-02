Durant, Curry lead Warriors to Game 1 win over Cavaliers

Jun 2.- Kevin Durant scored 38 points with 8 rebounds and 8 assists to lead the attack for the Golden State Warriors, who trounced the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NBA Finals series on Thursday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The victory extends the Warriors’ playoff winning streak to 13, a feat never before achieved in NBA history.

Along with Durant, point guard Stephen Curry also chipped in with 28 points and 10 assists to finish the game as the second highest scorer for the Warriors.

However, it was the Warriors’ defense that proved decisive, as the team only turned the ball over four times to the Cavaliers 20, with James guilty of eight turnovers, although he did score 28 points with 15 rebounds and 8 assists.

Game Two at the Oracle Arena on Sunday will give the Warriors the chance to extend their record-breaking postseason winning streak to 14, while the Cavaliers will be hoping to increase their efficiency on offense and reduce the errors that hampered their play on Thursday.