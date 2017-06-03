EVENTS AROUND THE BAY

By Lina Broydo

Golden State Warriors are Streamed Live at Walnut Creek Art & Wine Festival

Game starts on June 4 at 5 p.m.

No tickets for the Golden State Warriors championship game in Oakland? Don’t despair: you can watch it live and for free at the new Outdoor Sports Bar and Craft Brew Garden’s jumbo screen TV as they stream the game on Sunday at Walnut Creek’s 36th Annual Art & Wine Festival: June 3, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m; and Sunday, June 4th, 11 a.m. until the Warriors game is over.

Celebrate summer’s kickoff for two fun-filled days of free family entertainment with over 250 arts and crafts booths, interactive Kids Zone, live music, a wide variety of food and drink concessions, all spread throughout beautiful Heather Farm Park. Distinguished by its spacious park setting and family-friendly activities, the popular Walnut Creek Chamber Art & Wine Festival is returning for its 36th year. Enjoy the weekend, watch the game and sip some suds from local brewers. Go Warriors!

Free: admission, parking and shuttles during the festival

BART riders will enjoy the free shuttle from Walnut Creek BART to the Festival.

301 N. San Carlos Drive in Walnut Creek

www.artwinefestivalwc.com

Silicon Valley Welcomes “Hershey Felder, Beethoven”

June 7 through July 9

Following Hershey Felder mesmerizing and masterful performances as Frederic Chopin, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, Franz Liszt and Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky I can’t wait to see him in his latest interpretation as Ludwig van Beethoven, the grand Daddy of all the geniuses composers. Felder’s brilliantly staged and written plays where he transforms himself into the famous characters of music right in front of your eyes is simply stunning and unbelievable.

Usually with the grand piano as his partner on stage, his shows are absolutely phenomenal and not to be missed. Book by Hershey Felder. Music by Ludwig van Beethoven. I was happy to learn that Mr. Felder took time out his hectic schedule to visit the amazing Beethoven Center at San Jose State University and tour its current exhibit “Beethoven@Home” which traces Beethoven’s pursuit of “home” in and around Vienna. Beethoven Center is one of my favorite places to visit in the Bay Area.

Prices range from $45 to $105

650-463-1960

TheatreWorks.org

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

500 Castro Street in Mountain View

Lavender Harvest in Sonoma Wine County

June 3 through June 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each June Sonoma County blossoms with lavender, and celebrates with lavender events, lavender sales, and lavender farm tours. In ancient times, lavender was a favorite of Mediterranean royalty. Become a California royalty by visiting Matanza Creek Winery, one of Sonoma County’s most breathtaking lavender fields where the tiny purple lavender is a visual and aromatic delight and where they grow wild and in the gardens. Watch the busy bees in action who adore the lavender’s fragrant pollen. Visit the Estate & Lavender Barn Experience ($10, with souvenir wine glass) offers a chance to explore the grounds — including olive groves, native grasses, and even some local wildlife — then browse the lavender barn, taste Sauvignon Blanc, stroll through the lavender gardens, or bring a picnic to enjoy. The lavender barn displays Mantanzas Creek’s extensive collection of lavender products made by the estate artists, including soaps, lotions, honey and potpourri. Sonoma Lavender Company cultivates about 7,000 lavender plants on eight acres. It produces pampering lavender heat wraps, candles, diffusers, sachets, body elixirs, dream pillows, lavender-stuffed toy animals, gifts, and home accents. All this and much more definitely deserves a visit to Sonoma County.

www.sonomacounty.com

Matanza Creek Winery

707-528-6464

6097 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa

Lavender Bee Farm

707-789-0554

764 Chapman Lane in Petaluma

Sonoma Lavender Company in Kenwood

707-523-4411

Vladimir Spivakov and the Moscow Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra in San Francisco

June 11, at 7 p.m.

Maestro Vladimir Spivakov and the acclaimed Moscow Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, called by the New York Times “first-class string performers”, return to San Francisco as a part of their North-American tour. Vladimir Spivakov, one of the world’s most prominent violinists and conductors is joined by the brilliant soprano and Metropolitan Opera star, Ms. Hibla Gerzmava, the Grand Prix winner of the prestigious International Tchaikovsky Competition in the program of international opera hits and famous arias. The Chamber Orchestra’s repertoire will feature Mozart Divertimento No.1 in D major, K.136; Shostakovich Chamber Symphony in C minor Op. 110, a dedication “To the Memory of Victims of Fascism and War”; Bruch Kol Nidrei op. 47 for cello and orchestra and Popper Concert Polonaise, Op.14 for cello and orchestra.

Prices range from $55 to $105

415-392-4400

www.cherryorchardfestival.org

The Nourse Theater

275 Hayes Street in San Francisco

