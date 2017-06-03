Six Countries win terms on UN Security Council

United Nations, Jun 2 (EFE).- The UN General Assembly voted Friday for The Netherlands, Peru, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kuwait, and Poland to occupy six of the 10 rotating seats on the Security Council.

In the case of the Dutch, the General Assembly confirmed a 2016 agreement between the Netherlands and Italy to split the 2017-2018 term after neither country secured enough votes to win the seat outright.

Italy will cede the seat to the Dutch at the start of next year.

Once the Italian-Dutch arrangement was ratified, the General Assembly proceeded to elect Peru, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kuwait, and Poland, to non-permanent seats on the council for the 2018-2019 term.

Each of the Security Council’s five permanent members – the United States, China, Russia, France, and the United Kingdom – has the power to veto resolutions.