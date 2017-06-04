Beatriz weakens to tropical depression over Mexico

Mexico City, Jun 2 (EFE).- Beatriz, which was downgraded Friday from a tropical storm to a tropical depression, is continuing to move toward northeastern Mexico after dropping torrential rain on the southern and central states of Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Tabasco, meteorologists said.

The National Meteorological System (SMN) said in a 7:15 am bulletin that Beatriz was located 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) to the south-southwest of San Juan del Rio, Oaxaca state, and was moving to the north-northeast at 11 kilometers per hour.

Beatriz, which was packing sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 75 kph, is forecast to weaken during the day on Friday.

The SMN is forecasting more than 250 millimeters (9.8 inches) of rain in some parts of Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Tabasco and swells of up to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) for the coasts of Guerrero and Oaxaca.

The institution warned people in those areas to take extra precautions due to the heavy rain, wind and storm surge and urged them to follow the recommendations of emergency management officials in their respective regions.

Mexico’s government is forecasting between three and five tropical storms and/or hurricanes to make landfall in national territory this year, out of a total of 27 expected to form over Pacific and Atlantic waters.

It says this hurricane season is atypical because it began earlier than usual and may coincide with El Niño conditions, which tend to suppress the development of tropical storms.