Curry’s triple-double helps Warriors extend unbeaten run

Oakland, USA, June 4 – Stephen Curry scored 32 points and added 10 rebounds and 11 assists as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-132 in Game two of the NBA Finals at the Oracle Arena on Sunday night.



The victory maintained the Warriors’ unbeaten run this postseason, who now boast a record-breaking 14-0 record in this year’s playoffs.



In addition to Curry’s first-ever career playoff triple-double, Kevin Durant scored 33 points and made 13 rebounds, while the Warriors were also able to rely on double-digit points totals from Klay Thompson (22), Draymond Green (12), and 10 points each from back-ups Ian Clark and Shaun Livingston.



Despite LeBron James managing a triple-double for the visiting team, scoring 29 points with 11 rebounds and 14 assists, the Cavaliers trailed the Warriors for nearly all of Game two, and never really threatened to level the series.



Game three of the best-of-seven NBA Finals series will be held on Wednesday at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, who will need to replicate last season’s comeback from 3-1 down to retain their title.