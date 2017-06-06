Apple launches iOS 11, excites with iPad Pro, iMac Pro, HomePod

Los Angeles, Jun 5 (EFE).- Apple Inc. launched Monday at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) the updates of its mobile operating system for the iPhone and iMac Pro, as well as the smart speaker HomePod.

The iOS 11 mobile operating system, to be available in the coming months, had a number of surprises in store including the ability to recover all old iMessages chat when using a new device.

As an innovation it will also feature Apple Pay, which will make it possible to send money among users and will be integrated in iMessages, a tweak received with great applause by the 5,000 techies attending the presentation at the NcEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Apple also presented the AR Kit technology, which allows developers to create apps with heightened reality.

One big announcement was the new iPad Pro tablet with a 10.5 inch (27 centimeter) screen, an intermediate size between the two previous versions of 9.7 inches and 12.9 inches.

The new device will have an A10X Fusion processor that will handle graphics 40 percent faster.

Its price when it hits the market next week will be $649.

Also presented at the WWDC was the iMac Pro, the “most powerful” Mac ever made, to be available starting next December at a price of $4,999 for its most basic model.

The company calls this new version a “monster” in terms of graphics.

At the same time, Apple presented new updates for its desktop iMac computer with the seventh generation Intel Core processor, a 43 percent brighter screen, graphics up to 80 percent faster and 64 gigabytes of memory, with a view to the use of virtual reality, said by many to be the next computer breakthrough.

Apple got on the bandwagon of smart speakers and unveiled HomePod, controlled by personal assistant Siri (now capable of speaking 21 languages and translating), to compete with Amazon Echo and Google Home.

The HomePod, 17.78 centimeters (7 inches) high and with a total of seven small loudspeakers inside, goes on the US market at year’s end for a price of $349.

Finally came the announcement that Apple TV will offer Amazon Prime Video sometime this year, adding it to the other 50 channels incorporated in the platform.