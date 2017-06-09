Comey says Trump fired him over Russia probe

Washington, Jun 8 (EFE).- Former FBI Director James Comey said Thursday in front of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that he believes his abrupt dismissal last month was due to President Donald Trump’s unhappiness over the investigation of alleged Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election.

“I know I was fired because something about the way I was conducting the Russia investigation was some way putting pressure on him (Trump), was some way irritating him,” Comey told the panel.

The fired FBI chief said he came to that conclusion based on Trump’s comments in an interview with NBC News.

The White House initially said that Comey was dismissed because of his handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server while secretary of state.

The May 9 announcement of Comey’s firing cited a recommendation from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, while Trump subsequently said that Comey was undermining the morale of the FBI.

On May 11, however, Trump told NBC’s Lester Holt that he had planned to fire the director before the Rosenstein recommendation, adding, “When I decided to (fire Comey), I said to myself, I said you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story.”

“It’s my judgment that I was fired because of the Russia investigation,” Comey said Thursday. “The endeavor was to change the way the Russia investigation was being conducted.”

He said that the White House “chose to defame me and, more importantly, the FBI by saying the organization was in disarray.”

“Those were lies, plain and simple, and I am so sorry that the FBI workforce had to hear them, and I am so sorry that the American people were told them,” Comey said.

In the same vein, Comey said that he adopted the practice of documenting each of his private conversations with Trump in the form of memos because he was “honestly concerned that he (the president) might lie” about the nature of those exchanges.

Comey acknowledged to the committee that he had been behind the leak of the content of one of the memos.

“My judgment was that I needed to get that out into the public square,” he said, revealing that he has asked a close friend at Columbia University to pass the information to reporters.

His said that one motive for disseminating the memo was a hope that it “might prompt the appointment of a special counsel.”

On May 17, Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein named Robert Mueller, Comey’s predecessor as FBI director, to serve as special counsel for the Russia probe.

Comey said Thursday that he had turned over all of the Trump memos to Mueller.

Regarding Trump’s comment on Twitter suggesting that he had audio recordings of his conversations with Comey, the fired FBI boss told senators that he would be happy to see “all the tapes” released.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” Comey said.

The Senate committee released Wednesday a written statement from Comey that included the major themes of his testimony, including detailed accounts of two private conversations with Trump.

Comey said that the president had asked him for assurances of loyalty during a private dinner at the White House on Jan. 27.

On Feb. 14, Comey said, Trump asked him to remain behind at the end of a counter-terrorism briefing in the White House.

Once the others left the room, Trump told Comey he wanted to discuss former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, who resigned the previous day after it emerged that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about the content of telephone conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Comey wrote that before ending the conversation, Trump said: “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

In his committee appearance Thursday, Comey told senators that while he found the Feb. 14 episode “disturbing,” he didn’t think it was his place “to say that the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct.”

Comey told the panel that he interpreted Trump’s comment about Flynn “as a direction,” though he did not comply.

Flynn, a retired general, was then in “legal jeopardy” regarding ties and contacts with Russia, Comey said.

The former FBI director said he never felt that Trump or the White House were pressuring him to stop the broader Russia investigation.