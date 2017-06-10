Cavaliers eye unprecedented comeback after staying alive in NBA Finals

Cleveland, Jun 10.- The Cleveland Cavaliers finally got a win in this year’s NBA Finals, but they still trail the Golden State Warriors three games to one and will need to pull off an unprecedented comeback to repeat as champions.

One year after becoming the first team in league history to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals (to defeat the Warriors), the LeBron James-led squad took the first step in their bid to overcome a 3-0 hole by notching a 137-116 victory here Friday night in Game 4.

The Cavaliers kept their season alive in large part by scoring a whopping 49 points in the first quarter, the highest tally for any quarter in NBA Finals history.

James was a major factor as usual, scoring 31 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and handing out 11 assists, while point guard Kyrie Irving erupted for 40 points, 21 of them coming on 3-point shots.

Center Tristan Thompson, who grabbed 10 rebounds, and shooting guard J.R. Smith, who scored 15 points, all from long distance, also contributed valuable minutes.

The Warriors – led once again by superstar forward Kevin Durant, who scored 35 points – shot just 45 percent from the field and 28 percent from behind the 3-point line.

With the loss, Golden State came up short in its bid to become the first team in NBA history to go through the entire playoffs undefeated. They will have a second chance to win their second championship in three years on Monday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue talked in the post-game press conference about the need to sustain the high energy level that enabled his team to get on the board after two lopsided losses in Oakland, California, and a narrow defeat in Game 3 in Cleveland.

He also explained his decision not to make any lineup changes despite the 3-0 deficit.

“We’ve just got to bring it. However we’ve got to do it. I stick with my guys. Tristan was great. J.R. has been great these last two games. And these guys got us here, and I’m sticking with my guys,” Lue said after Friday night’s game.

The Cavaliers won on Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland thanks in large part to their superior 3-point shooting, with the home team making an NBA Finals-record 24 shots from long range and the Warriors connecting on just 11.

They may need another hot shooting performance in Game 5 in Oakland, especially considering that the Warriors have scored well over 100 points in each of the first four games of the series.