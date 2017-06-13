Lawmaker presents COVFEFE Act to officially register Trump’s tweets

Washington, Jun 12 (EFE).- Democratic Congressman Mike Quigley, who is co-founder and co-chairman of the Congressional Transparency Caucus, on Monday presented a bill dubbed the COVFEFE Act so that President Donald Trump’s Twitter messages can be documented in the National Archives.



The Illinois lawmaker introduced the proposal – officially known as the Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement Act, or the COVFEFE Act, referencing a nonsense word that appeared in one of Trump’s recent tweets, puzzling observers.



The bill seeks to amend the Presidential Records Act so that a president’s tweets and other social media messages or postings would be considered documentary material, thus ensuring their preservation for historical purposes.



“In order to maintain public trust in government, elected officials must answer for what they do and say,” said Quigley in a statement.



“This includes 140-character tweets. President Trump’s frequent, unfiltered use of his personal Twitter account as a means of official communications is unprecedented,” he added, going on to say that if a president resorts to social media to make public pronouncements regarding his policies, the country must assure itself that those statements remain documented – that is, are not erased or deleted – and are preserved for future reference.



In 2014, the National Archives published a guide saying that social media postings deserve to become part of the historical record, and earlier this year, it advised the White House to “capture and preserve all tweets that the President posts – including those that are subsequently deleted.”



In a tweet he posted after midnight on May 31, Trump used a nonexistent and apparently mistyped word – “covfefe” – which sparked numerous jokes on the Internet.



“Despite the negative press covfefe,” Trump wrote, but nothing further, later deleting the apparently incomplete tweet.



Speculation is that he was intending to write “coverage” rather than the nonsense word and that he never subsequently finished the tweet, although neither he nor the White House have ever explained what he meant.