MVP Durant leads Warriors to their second NBA title in 3 years

International Sports Desk, Jun 13 (EFE).- Kevin Durant scored 39 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Championship title with a 129-120 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The Warriors won the best-of-seven series 4-1, to win their second title in their third straight NBA Finals showdown with the Cavaliers, who won the championship last year after coming back from a 3-1 series deficit.

Durant, playing in his first season with the Warriors after leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to become a free agent, once again proved decisive for the Warriors by shooting 14 of 20 from the field, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

The Warriors star forward also had 7 rebounds and 5 assists, taking home the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy in the process.

Durant becomes only the third player in NBA history, after Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan, to receive the MVP award in his first NBA final.

Stephen Curry also played a decisive role in the Warriors win along with Durant, scoring 34 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals.

The Warriors, who swung the game decisively in their favor by going on a 21-2 second-quarter run, seized an 11-point lead at the half and stayed in front the rest of the way.

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James once again shone for the visitors, putting up 41 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists and two steals.

Kyrie Irving, JR Smith and Tristan Thompson also made significant contributions for the Cavaliers scoring 26, 25 and 15 points respectively.

“You gotta tip your hat to Cleveland, LeBron and Kyrie, I have never seen anything like them before. But we prevailed, we’re champions, and it was amazing doing it on our home floor,” Durant said after the game.

Golden State sealed the championship 16-1, the best postseason record in NBA history, with Vegas bookmakers already placing them as firm favorites to retain the title next season.