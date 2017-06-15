Four People, including gunman, die in California shooting

Jun 14 (EFE).- A gunman killed three people at a UPS sorting facility in San Francisco on Wednesday before fatally shooting himself, authorities in the northern California city said.

Two other people were wounded, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) said, while UPS confirmed that the shooter and the three mortal victims were company employees.

Investigators are working to determine the motive for the shooting, SFPD Assistant Chief Toney Chaplin told a press conference.

The attacker started shooting at around 9 am, a UPS employee told the San Francisco Chronicle, while an area resident spoke of seeing people covered in blood being escorted out of the facility by first responders.

“The shelter in place has been lifted. #SFPD Special Ops is continuing to search the building for additional victims and witnesses,” police said on Twitter as Chaplin faced reporters.