Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

“Jefferson Airplane” and the Conservatory of Flowers Light up the Skies of San Francisco

June 21 – Surrealistic Summer Solstice 6-10 pm; Grand Lighting at approx. 9:15 pm

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department and the Conservatory of Flowers celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Summer of Love on the first evening of summer of June 21 with a free Surrealistic Summer Solstice jam featuring over forty legendary musicians as well as the first public display of the light art installation that will transform the building into a canvas of elegant illuminated scenes every night through October. This is a wonderful opportunity to participate in the free spirited life of the City by the Bay. It never sleeps to the sounds of music and neither should you. The Conservatory of Flowers is a spectacular living museum of rare and beautiful tropical plants under glass. From Borneo to Bolivia, the 1,750 species of plants at the Conservatory represent unusual flora from more than 50 countries around the world. Immersive displays in five galleries include the lowland tropics, highland tropics, aquatic plants, potted plants, and special exhibits. Opened in 1879, the wood and glass greenhouse is the oldest existing wood and glass conservatory in North America and has attracted millions of visitors to Golden Gate Park since it first opened its doors. It is designated as a city, state and national historic landmark

Tickets and Information

No admission fee

415-831-2090

www.conservatoryofflowers.org

Conservatory of Flowers

Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Obscura Digital

San Jose Youth Symphony’s “Bon Voyage Gala Concert”

June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Call it a standing ovation dress rehearsal as you support and enjoy the triumphant send-off concert of the San Jose Youth Symphony as they embark on their fabulous concert tour and performances in some of Europe’s finest concert halls and venues in Split and Zagreb, Croatia, Vienna, Austria and Budapest, Hungary. The San Jose Youth Symphony’s Philharmonic Orchestra, under the artistic leadership of Music Director and Conductor Maestro Yair Samet, presents its Bon Voyage Gala Concert, featuring internationally renowned violinist, Eunice Kim, who will play Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor. The program will open with Gershwin’s Girl Crazy Overture and will conclude with the most popular of symphonic works, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. The Concert will also feature a Silent Auction fundraiser and Wine Reception. The San Jose Youth Symphony (SJYS) is one of the oldest and finest youth orchestras on the West Coast of the U.S. Founded six decades ago as part of the former San Jose Symphony, SJYS has a rich tradition of musical performance and education. The mission of SJYS is to provide the youth of our culturally diverse community with exceptional orchestral music education and performance experiences that foster and encourage the study, appreciation and love of music throughout the entire community. Bon Voyage San Jose Youth Symphony, the Silicon Valley’s Ambassadors of great music!

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $10 to $20

408-885-9220

www.sjys.org

School of Arts & Culture at the Mexican Heritage Plaza.

1700 Alum Rock Avenue in San Jose

Photo of Maestro Yair Samet courtesy of SJYS

Antiques Show in Half Moon Bay

June 17 from 10 am to 5 pm

June 18 from 10 am to 4 pm

This is an enjoyable event for true treasure hunters, decorators, collectors or simply those who love finding something special from the past. The only antique show found on the Bay Area coast, it is produced locally by Lyonessa Collectibles of Half Moon Bay, a stunningly picturesque little town within a short drive from San Francisco or Palo Alto.

A leisurely stroll through the aisles will allow you to browse through an assortment of decorative items, vintage clothing, estate jewelry, primitives, furniture, glassware, memorabilia, kitchenware, textiles, artwork, toys, costume jewelry and much more. Plan a weekend getaway from the hustles of everyday’s life and discover the shining jewel on the California coast.

Lost of boutique hotels, marvelous restaurants with a mesmerizing view on the ocean will rejuvenate your senses and confirm once more why you selected to live in the beautiful Bay Area. A portion of proceeds from the admission fee will be donated to The Sweet Farm Foundation, an animal rescue organization set on a 12 acre farm in Half Mon Bay.

Tickets and Information

$5 – Admission fee

$15 – Wine and Cheese Tasting, includes price of admission

www.hmbantiquesshow.com

I.D.E.S. Society Hall

735 Main Street in Downtown Half Moon Bay

Photo courtesy of HMB Antiques Show

International Dance Festival in Silicon Valley

June 20 through July 1

Here is a great dance festival not just for watching the talented dancers, but actually learn how to dance and stay in shape. The Lively Foundation’s Dance Festival is designed for anyone who enjoys dancing while offering workshops, open classes for all levels and performances by internationally acclaimed dancers and choreographers.

Physical Comedy, led by Megan Kelly, a Ringling Bros.-trained professional clown and tap dancer is scheduled to make your day full of fun. The Full Day of Dance will also feature five mixed-level movement classes such as tap, Pilates, line dances and samba. Ms. Elizabeth Kindler-Abali, a visiting artist from Berlin, Germany will teach Contemporary Dance and premiere a work of her own choreography.

Tickets and Information

Prices start at $20

650-969-4110

www.livelyfoundation.org

Mountain View Masonic Center

890 Church Street in Mountain View

Photo courtesy of Lively Foundation