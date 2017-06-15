US Congressman wounded in shooting remains in critical condition

Washington DC, Jun 14 (EFE).- Republican Congressman Steve Scalise remains in critical condition and will require additional operations after being wounded in a shooting Wednesday outside the United States capital, according to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.



“Congressman Steve Scalise sustained a single rifle shot to the left hip. The bullet traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding. He was transported in shock to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, a Level I Trauma Center,” the hospital said in a brief statement Wednesday night.



“He underwent immediate surgery, and an additional procedure to stop bleeding. He has received multiple units of blood transfusion. His condition is critical, and he will require additional operations,” the statement concluded.



Scalise, the third-highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, was shot along with four others when a man opposed to US President Donald Trump opened fire against them at a baseball training session that was attended by around 20 Republican congressmen.



At 7am local time (11am GMT), James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old from Illinois, fired several shots at a group of congressmen, families and advisers who were practicing for the annual congressional charity baseball game against the Democrats, due to take place on Thursday.



Hodgkinson was later shot dead after exchanging gunfire with police officers.



On Wednesday night, Trump and his wife Melania visited the hospital where the congressman has been hospitalized.

Matt Mika, a former congressional staffer and member of a lobbying group in Congress, was also shot in the attack and is in critical condition.



The third wounded victim is Zachary Barth, a staff member for Rep. Roger Williams of Texas, who was later released from hospital.

The other two wounded were members of the US Capitol Police force who were part of the security detail for Scalise.

Eyewitnesses told local media that without the Capitol Police security detail, assigned to Scalise as he is a high-ranking congressman, the situation would have been “a massacre”.