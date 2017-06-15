US Congressman wounded in shooting remains in critical condition

Washington DC, Jun 14 (EFE).- Republican Congressman Steve Scalise remains in critical condition and will require additional operations after being wounded in a shooting Wednesday outside the United States capital, according to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
“Congressman Steve Scalise sustained a single rifle shot to the left hip. The bullet traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding. He was transported in shock to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, a Level I Trauma Center,” the hospital said in a brief statement Wednesday night.
Handout image released by the St Clair County Sheriff’s Department shows a booking photo dated 19 Febuary 2007 of James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. Hodgkinson is reportedly responsible for the shooting at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, 14 June 2017. The Republican House majority whip Steve Scalise and at least four others have been shot at a congressional baseball game practice session, according to media reports. Hodgkinson died in a shootout with police. EFE
“He underwent immediate surgery, and an additional procedure to stop bleeding. He has received multiple units of blood transfusion. His condition is critical, and he will require additional operations,” the statement concluded.
Scalise, the third-highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, was shot along with four others when a man opposed to US President Donald Trump opened fire against them at a baseball training session that was attended by around 20 Republican congressmen.
At 7am local time (11am GMT), James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old from Illinois, fired several shots at a group of congressmen, families and advisers who were practicing for the annual congressional charity baseball game against the Democrats, due to take place on Thursday.
Hodgkinson was later shot dead after exchanging gunfire with police officers.
On Wednesday night, Trump and his wife Melania visited the hospital where the congressman has been hospitalized.
Matt Mika, a former congressional staffer and member of a lobbying group in Congress, was also shot in the attack and is in critical condition.
The third wounded victim is Zachary Barth, a staff member for Rep. Roger Williams of Texas, who was later released from hospital.
The other two wounded were members of the US Capitol Police force who were part of the security detail for Scalise.
Eyewitnesses told local media that without the Capitol Police security detail, assigned to Scalise as he is a high-ranking congressman, the situation would have been “a massacre”.
Trump visita por sorpresa al congresista Scalise, herido hoy en un tiroteo
Washington, 14 jun (EFE).- El presidente Donald Trump, acompañado de su esposa Melania, visitó hoy por sorpresa al congresista republicano Steve Scalise en el hospital donde está siendo tratado después de resultar herido durante un tiroteo a las afueras de Washington.
Según informaron los periodistas que siguen al mandatario, Trump llegó al hospital Washington MedStar a las 20.40 hora local (0:40 GMT del jueves) para visitar al legislador, a quien llevó flores para animar su convalecencia en una parada no prevista en su agenda.
“Acabo de salir del hospital. El congresista Steve Scalise, una de esas personas verdaderamente estupendas, está en un estado muy complicado, pero es un verdadero luchador. ¡Recen por Steve!”, escribió el multimillonario en su cuenta de Twitter.
US President Donald J. Trump makes a statement on the Wednesday-morning shooting of Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, in the Diplomatic Room of the White House, Washington, DC, USA, on 14 June 2017. The Republican House majority whip Steve Scalise and at least four others have been shot at a congressional baseball game practice session, according to media reports. A suspect named James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, who was taken in custody has died, according to US President Donald J. Trump. EFE
Scalise, el tercer republicano de más alto rango en la Cámara de Representantes, resultó herido junto a otras cuatro personas cuando un hombre crítico con Trump la emprendió a tiros en un entrenamiento de béisbol al que asistían una veintena de legisladores.
A las 07.00 hora local (11.00 GMT), James Hodgkinson, de 66 años y natural del estado de Illinois, realizó varios disparos contra congresistas, familiares y asesores que preparaban un partido de béisbol benéfico contra los demócratas, una de las pocas muestras de unidad bipartidista en Washington.
Trump compareció tras el suceso para aclarar que el autor de los disparos había muerto en un hospital de Washington por las heridas que le causaron los policías que intentaron reducirlo, además de ofrecer un mensaje de unidad, abandonando el lenguaje de enfrentamiento político que le caracteriza.
“Podemos tener nuestras diferencias, pero en tiempos como estos nos viene bien recordar que todos los que sirven en nuestro Capitolio están ahí porque aman su país. Somos más fuertes cuando estamos unidos y cuando trabajamos por el bien común”, dijo Trump.
Scalise, de 51 años y representante por Luisiana, recibió un disparo en la cadera y se encuentra en condición “crítica” aunque recuperándose de las heridas, según informó el centro hospitalario, donde fue sometido a una operación de urgencia.
Post Views:
146