Fowler grabs early lead with record-tying 7-under at US Open

Hartford, Wisconsin, Jun 15 (EFE).- Rickie Fowler got off to a blistering start here Thursday at the US Open, firing a 7-under 65 that tied a record for the lowest opening-round score in relation to par at that major championship.

The 28-year-old from Murrieta, California, wasted no time attacking the Erin Hills course, carding birdies on the par-5 first hole and the par-4 second and then notching a third birdie on the par-5 seventh to move to 3-under at the turn.

Fowler was even better on the back nine, as he not only notched two more birdies on the par-5s but also birdied the par-4 11th and 12th holes.

The ninth-ranked American said he had enjoyed a “simple day” but added that he expected the others would be more difficult.

“You don’t get many rounds at the US Open that are stress-free,” Fowler said.

Two other golfers have shot an opening-round 7-under at the US Open – Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf, both of whom fired a 63 in the 1980 edition of the tournament, which was played at the Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey.

Fowler has posted top-10 finishes at major championships on six occasions – most recently in 2014 – but is still seeking his first title at one of golf’s biggest events.

But he was far from being the only player to post a low score on Thursday.

Three players have completed their opening round with a score of 5-under – Brian Harman and Brooks Koepka of the United States and England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

More than 40 other players also are under par, many of whom are still on the course and have a chance to draw closer to Fowler before the day is over.

But defending US Open champion and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson of the United States struggled in his opening round and is 10 shots behind Fowler after shooting a 3-over 75.