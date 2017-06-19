Brooks Koepka wins his first major at the US Open

Erin, USA, Jun 18 (EFE) – American golfer Brooks Koepka has won his first big-time win, finishing first at the US Open on Sunday in Erin Hills, Wisconsin.



Koepka came out to play the final day tied for second place with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and American Justin Thomas and a stroke behind his compatriot Brian Harman, but all were losing shots on the last holes whilst Koepka managed to keep his nerves and made six birdies.



With his final score of -16, the 27-year-old Florida golfer has equaled the best result in US Open history since the victory of Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy in 2011 at the Congressional.