Daniel Day-Lewis retires from movies

Los Angeles, Jun 20 (EFE).- The UK’s Daniel Day-Lewis, considered one of the outstanding actors of his generation and winner of three Oscars, has decided to retire from showbiz, the online edition of Variety magazine reported Tuesday.

The artist’s spokeswoman Leslee Dart confirmed the news in a statement, though without giving any reason for the decision.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject,” Dart said.

The last film by Day-Lewis, 60, will be “Phantom Thread” by director Paul Thomas Anderson, about the world of fashion in the 1950s.

In that film, written by Thomas Anderson himself, Day-Lewis will star in a cast that also features Lesley Manville and Camilla Rutherford.

Incidentally, Day-Lewis won his second Oscar for “There Will Be Blood,” written and directed by, yes, Thomas Anderson.

The other two Academy Awards statuettes he took were for “Lincoln” by Steven Spielberg and “My Left Foot” by Jim Sheridan.

He is the only artist in Hollywood history to win three Oscars in the Best Actor category. Jack Nicholson and Walter Brennan also have three statuettes, but not all in that segment.

Day-Lewis, known for his versatility and his gift for putting himself in the skin of even the most unexpectedly extreme characters, was also a nominee for “In the Name of the Father” by Jim Sheridan and “Gangs of New York” by Martin Scorsese.

Others among his most memorable films were “The Last of the Mohicans,” “Nine,” “The Cricible,” and “The Boxer.”

Son of poet Cicil Day-Lewis and actress Jill Balcon, he debuted at age 14 in the 1971 film “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” though he really grabbed the critics’ attention with the movies “My Beautiful Laundrette” and “A Room with a View.”

The actor, always known for being tremendously fastidious about the roles he was willing to accept, is married to filmmaker Rebecca Miller, with whom he has three children.