Directors of Star Wars’ spin-off on Han Solo leave project

Los Angeles, USA, Jun 20 (EFE).- Filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who were directors of the Star Wars saga’s spin-off on the character Han Solo, left the project in the middle of shooting due to “creative differences”, they announced Tuesday.

According to a statement posted Tuesday on the Star Wars official website, another director will be chosen shortly to replace them, while the film’s release date remains scheduled for May 2018.

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said.

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliche is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew,” Lord and Miller pointed out.

The filmmakers added that they are very proud of the work that the actors and crew of this movie have done on the unforgettable character played by Harrison Ford.

The filmography of Lord and Miller includes the feature film “21 Jump Street” (2012) and its sequel “22 Jump Street” (2014), as well as the animation “The Lego Movie” (2014).

The directors unexpectedly quit in the middle of the movie’s production, which began on Feb. 21 when Lucasfilm posted an image with the full cast on the internet.

The film will feature Alden Ehrenreich as the protagonist Han Solo, in addition to Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson, among others.

The plot takes place before the “Star Wars: A New Hope” (1977) and its script was written by Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon.

Los directores del filme de “Star Wars” sobre Han Solo abandonan el proyecto

Los Ángeles, 20 jun (EFE).- Los cineastas Phil Lord y Christopher Miller, que eran los encargados de dirigir la película de la saga “Star Wars” centrada en el personaje de Han Solo, abandonaron el proyecto en mitad de su rodaje por “diferencias creativas”.

Según un comunicado alojado hoy en la web oficial de “Star Wars”, se escogerá próximamente a un director que les sustituya mientras que la fecha de estreno del filme se mantiene para mayo de 2018.

“Phil Lord y Christopher Miller son unos directores talentosos que han reunido un reparto y un equipo increíbles, pero ha quedado claro que teníamos diferentes visiones creativas sobre esta película y hemos decidido separar nuestros caminos”, dijo la presidenta de Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy.

“Desafortunadamente, nuestra visión y procedimiento no estaban alineados con los de nuestros socios en este proyecto. Normalmente no somos fans de la frase ‘diferencias creativas’, pero por una vez este cliché es cierto”, señalaron, por su parte, Lord y Miller.

Los realizadores añadieron que están muy orgullosos del trabajo que han hecho los actores y el equipo de producción de esta película sobre el inolvidable personaje que interpretó Harrison Ford.

La filmografía del tándem formado por Lord y Miller incluye el largometraje “21 Jump Street” (2012) y su secuela “22 Jump Street” (2014) así como la cinta animada “The Lego Movie” (2014).

El sorprendente abandono de los directores llega en mitad de la producción de esta película cuyo rodaje comenzó el pasado 21 de febrero cuando Lucasfilm divulgó en internet una imagen con el reparto al completo del filme.

La cinta estará protagonizada por Alden Ehrenreich como Han Solo y contará en su elenco con Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover y Woody Harrelson, entre otros.

La historia del filme se desarrollará en un tiempo anterior al de “Star Wars: A New Hope” (1977) y su guión fue escrito por Lawrence Kasdan y su hijo Jon.