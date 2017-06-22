Trump proposes to build wall with solar panels on border with Mexico

Washington DC, Jun 21 (EFE).- The President of the United States proposed on Wednesday to install solar panels on the wall he wants to build along the border with Mexico, so that the energy produced will help finance it and that Mexico “will have to pay a lot less money”.



“We’re thinking about building the wall as a solar wall so it will generate energy and pay for itself. And this way, Mexico will have to pay much less money. And that’s good, Right?”, Trump said during a rally in the city of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



The idea of putting solar panels on the wall had already been circulating for two weeks in Washington D.C. since the president spoke of the plan at a private meeting with a group of Republican lawmakers on Jun. 6, but Trump had not mentioned it in public before now.