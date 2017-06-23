Sixers take Fultz with No. 1 pick; Bulls trade Butler to Timberwolves

New York, Jun 23 (EFE).- The 2017 NBA Draft went according to plan in terms of the top picks, with the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers selecting point guards Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, respectively.

But the Chicago Bulls made a surprising deal on draft night, trading shooting guard and franchise cornerstone Jimmy Butler along with big man Justin Patton (their No. 16 pick in the draft) to the Minnesota Timberwolves for point guard Kris Dunn, shooting guard Zach LaVine and Finnish power forward Lauri Markkanen (that team’s No. 7 pick in the draft).

The 76ers had been expected to choose Fultz, a star point guard at the University of Washington, after making a trade last weekend with the Boston Celtics.

The brash 19-year-old predicted that Philadelphia fans’ years of frustration were over, telling the media before Thursday night’s draft at the Barclays Center in New York that the team would start winning “as soon as I get there.”

Ball, meanwhile, will likely garner even more media attention than Fultz because of his attention-grabbing father, LaVar Ball, and the fact he was drafted by the storied Lakers franchise, which is looking to the former UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) star to lead them back to the promised land.

The Celtics, who received the No. 3 pick in the draft and the favorably-protected rights to a future first round pick in their trade with the 76ers, chose Jayson Tatum, a small forward who starred at Duke University, directly after Ball.

Two other highly touted college players, small forward Josh Jackson (University of Kansas) and point guard De’Aaron Fox (University of Kentucky), were selected by the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, respectively, with the fourth and fifth picks.

In a sign of the times, no player who had played more than one year of college basketball was chosen until the Detroit Pistons grabbed shooting guard Luke Kennard, who left Duke University after two of a possible four years, with the No. 12 pick.

But the most surprising story of draft night was the rebuilding Bulls’ decision to deal the 27-year-old Butler, who will join 21-year-old star center Karl-Anthony Towns and 22-year-old star small forward Andrew Wiggins on a young, talented and seemingly much-improved Timberwolves squad.