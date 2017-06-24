Hundreds of firefighters battle massive blaze in Peru

Lima, Jun 23 (EFE).- Three volunteer firefighters have been injured while trying to bring under control a blaze that has raged for nearly 24 hours at a warehouse in Lima, Peruvian authorities said Friday.

The fire broke out Thursday at a former factory now housing a number of small manufacturing firms.

More than 85 engine companies and 500 firefighters have been mobilized to battle the flames.

At least four people remain trapped on the upper floors of the building, which is in danger of collapsing, a fire department spokesman told EFE.

Images broadcast Thursday on Peruvian television showed people on the roof of the building signaling for help.

Media outlets said that cargo containers on the roof held workshops where employees were typically locked-in by the owners during their shifts.

Firefighters said that while they have succeeded in stopping the blaze from spreading to other buildings, it will likely take another day to fully extinguish the flames, as the structure is full of fuel and flammable materials.

A shortage of water is also hurting the effort to bring the fire under control, Lima’s deputy head of emergency services, Mario Casaretto, told RPP Noticias radio.