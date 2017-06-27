Bad diets, health habits, too much sugar cause dental problems worldwide

Mexico City, Jun 26 (EFE).- Bad diets, health habits and the consumption of sugary and acidogenic foods are part of the reason why 70 to 90 percent of students around the world have dental cavities.



“That has been the truth for more than 50 years,” Alma Godinez, president of the Mexican Dental Association (ADM), told EFE.



According to the specialist, these afflictions lead to the loss of teeth and that affects 80 percent of the world’s middle-aged adults by the time they are 35 years old.



The big problem, according to Godinez, is that in many countries oral health is not a concern because “it doesn’t lead to death and is not among the disorders that get priority attention.”



According to data of the World Health Organization (WHO), some 30 percent of the world’s population between ages 65 and 74 have none of their natural teeth left.



However, Godinez said that in recent years, because of diet and health habits – like the use of tobacco and alcohol from a very early age – the incidence has increased, and “there are youngsters from age 14 who have serious periodontal problems.”



What is wrong, according to the specialist, is that people don’t bother about oral health from infancy, which should be the first stage for education and prevention.



“From the time they are little, children have disorders that keep them from chewing, which in turn will once day cause the loss of teeth,” she said.



According to ADM figures, 26 percent of babies are fed with artificial replacements for breastfeeding, formulas that are full of sugar and honey, while 42 percent are fed that way when they are 1 year old.



At the same time, 75 percent of children eat candy at least once a day, and 20 percent eat it two or three times a week, while only 1 percent doesn’t eat any.



“Education in oral health, brushing teeth daily while eating less sugary and acidogenic foods within the family are fundamental,” she said.



In that sense, she said, Mexico is setting an example and serves as a prototype for other countries, since in April of this year it passed a law making it obligatory to brush teeth daily, at least in Mexico City.



“The country has also been a model in the certification of dentists,” she said.

Godinez wishes to raise awareness among governments everywhere to limit the promotion and easy purchase of junk foods, which are the main cause of dental cavities around the world.