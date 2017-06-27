Supreme Court agrees to review rulings on Trump’s travel ban

Washington, Jun 26 (EFE).- The US Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear the Trump administration’s appeals of lower court rulings blocking a travel ban affecting six Muslim-majority countries.



The high court allowed parts of the travel ban to stand and agreed to hear the case in the fall.

“An American individual or entity that has a bona fide relationship with a particular person seeking to enter the country as a refugee can legitimately claim concrete hardship if that person is excluded,” the Supreme Court said. “As to these individuals and entities, we do not disturb the injunction.

But when it comes to refugees who lack any such connection to the United States, for the reasons we have set out, the balance tips in favor of the Government’s compelling need to provide for the Nation’s security.”



Trump signed his original executive order on Jan. 27, citing national security concerns as the reason for the travel restrictions covering refugees from Muslim-majority nations with histories of terrorism.



Several states, including Hawaii, sued in federal court to block the order.



The initial ban was blocked by a federal judge in Hawaii, prompting the administration to craft a new executive order in March that included changes aimed at allowing the measure to pass muster in thecourts.



The original measure suspended US entry for all refugees, as well as travelers from a group of Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.



Among the alterations made in the second order were the removal of Iraq from the list of targeted nations and an exemption for travelers who obtained US visas ahead of the Jan. 27 announcement.



Trump’s March 6 order sought to ban people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days and to bar all refugees for 120 days.



On March 16, a US federal judge in Maryland issued a temporary stay of revised travel ban a day after a colleague in Hawaii handed down a similar order.



On May 25, the US 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Virginia, voted 10-3 to sustain the March 16 decision by the federal district judge in Maryland that stayed enforcement of the executive order.



In response, the Trump administration said it would ask the Supreme Court to review the appellate decision upholding the stay blocking enforcement of the March 6 executive order.