Apple’s world-changing flagship device turns 10

New York, Jun 28 (EFE).- The flagship device of Apple Inc., currently the most valuable company in the world with a market cap of more than $750 billion, is turning 10 years old.
The iPhone first hit stores in the United States on June 29, 2007, ushering in a new era of sophisticated “smartphones” that allowed users to connect to the Internet and run a dizzying array of apps.
Since that historic day, the original iPhone has undergone a series of upgrades while putting a dent into several industries in the process, including personal computers, which no longer provide monopoly access to the Internet; and the movie and TV industry, which have been forced to deliver their content via streaming services to mobile platforms.
The modern descendant of the initial iPhone – the iPhone 7 Plus, released last September – is much taller and wider than the original device (though nearly half as thin) and features a 5.5-inch screen and a 1920 x 1080 resolution (compared to the first iPhone’s 3.5-inch display and 320 x 480 resolution).
It also offers a high-end 256-gigabyte capacity, a huge increase compared to the original iPhone’s 16 gigabytes; a 12-megapixel camera (up from two megapixels offered by the original); and video capability, including slo-motion video capturing (first introduced in 2013). The initial version of the iPhone did not offer video.
Apple, whose market cap currently stands at $755.2 billion, celebrated the sale of its 1 billionth iPhone last year at an event at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.
CEO Tim Cook, successor to the company’s late co-founder and charismatic leader Steve Jobs, hailed the device’s global significance at that gathering.
“iPhone has become one of the most important, world-changing and successful products in history. It’s become more than a constant companion. iPhone is truly an essential part of our daily life and enables much of what we do throughout the day,” Cook said then.
