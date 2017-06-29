Earthquakes Advance to U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals with 2-1 Win

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes advanced to the Quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Wednesday night at Avaya Stadium with a 2-1 win against Seattle Sounders FC. The victory came in Chris Leitch’s first game as the Quakes head coach. Midfielder Shea Salinas gave the Quakes an early lead, finding the back of the net in the sixth minute. Seattle equalized moments into the second half, but substitute Danny Hoesen provided the game-winning goal in 84th minute on an assist from rookie Jackson Yueill. The win marks the first time the Quakes have defeated the Sounders in U.S. Open Cup play since the current MLS Cup champions joined the league in 2009 (1-2 MLS, 2-3 all-time). The Quakes will now face the LA Galaxy in the Quarterfinals at Avaya Stadium on Monday, July 10 at 7:15 p.m. The match will mark the third encounter between the Quakes and the Galaxy since May 27, with the second taking place this Saturday, July 1. The Earthquakes now turn their attention to Saturday night’s California Clasico against the Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, presented by Sutter Health. The match will kick off at 7:15 p.m. and the first 10,000 fans will receive a California Clasico-themed scarf. Photos: Click here to download photos of the match

Postgame Sound: Click here for video of the postgame interviews Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – Round of 16

San Jose Earthquakes 2 – 1 Seattle Sounders FC

June 28, 2017 – Avaya Stadium in San Jose, CA.

Attendance: 13,442 Scoring Summary: SJ – Shea Salinas (unassisted) 6; SEA – Aaron Kovar (unassisted) 48; SJ – Danny Hoesen (Jackson Yueill) 84. Misconduct Summary: SEA – Francisco Narbon (ejection) 35; SEA – Will Bruin (caution) 82; SJ – Anibal Godoy (caution) 90+1. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Andrew Tarbell; Nick Lima, Andres Imperiale, Kofi Sarkodie; Shea Salinas (Cordell Cato 90+3), Anibal Godoy, Jahmir Hyka (Danny Hoesen 77), Jackson Yueill, Kip Colvey; Tommy Thompson (Victor Bernardez 90), Chris Wondolowski. SHOTS: 20, SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 13; CORNER KICKS: 9; OFFSIDES: 1. SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC: Tyler Miller; Nouhou Tolo, Joevin Jones, Samuel Rogers, Tony Alfaro; Henry Wingo (Will Bruin 45), Harry Shipp, Francisco Narbon, Ray Saari; Irvin Parra (David Olsen 90), Aaron Kovar. SHOTS: 4; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; SAVES: 5; FOULS: 8; CORNER KICKS: 2; OFFSIDES: 1. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH CHRIS LEITCH On the game:

“I thought we started pretty darn well. I thought we had control of the game and were moving it pretty well, pretty sharply. I think you go up a goal, up a man, you’d like to bury that game a little bit better, but that being said I think the effort all the way around was very good.” On quick turn-around since hiring and ability to implement changes:

“We went over some really basic objectives, offensively, defensively, set pieces. Good to see a set piece goal tonight, something we worked on. But yeah, of course you only have a couple days.” On his emotions:

“There were a little bit of excited moments in there. I think less nervous though just because, honestly, this is a good group and it’s a good staff. From the performance team to the assistants to the team administrators to really good staff, and it’s a damn good team. So when you have those things, you become less nervous for sure. But yeah, first game, hadn’t seen the bright lights on that field that close for a while, so you can get a little good energy I would say.” On what he told the team:

“Before the game, it’s a chance to win a trophy for the club. And we put together a strong lineup, as did they – they may not be household names, but trust me, Seattle cares about the Open Cup with their history. Didn’t want to not respect them coming in, no matter who was on their starters list. Then at halftime, we just talked about continuing doing the things we thought were going to be successful, which is moving the ball quick, which is being patient when we have the ball, finding a couple particular areas where we thought we could expose. And then defensively just making sure that we had all our assignments.” SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES FORWARD DANNY HOESEN On the match:

“Open Cup games are a bit different than the league. Obviously they didn’t come with their strongest team and we started to play in a new formation, so we hadn’t had a lot of time to practice or anything. I think as a team we’re smart enough to try and understand. I think some things can still be a little bit better, but I think it’s promising.” On changes implemented by the new coach in short time span:

“It’s difficult to say now, because we only had two days. Obviously we had a recovery day as well. But we just want to keep continuing the spirit we have in the team. We have to stick together. I think just trying to play a little bit more attacking, with more numbers in the box with crosses. So I think it’s a little bit more aggressive. It definitely takes some time to get used to it, but I think yeah, it’s pretty good.” On whether he’s picking up on his form over the past couple weeks:

“Yeah, I’m feeling good. I always watch my games back after the game, and I just thought I need to be more direct towards the goal. I’m feeling confident at the moment. I have the feeling that I can be dangerous every game and try and help the team. It’s starting to show now more than in the beginning and I’m happy with that.”