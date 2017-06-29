Fujimori testifies on alleged moneylaundering to finance 2011 campaign

Lima, Jun 28 (EFE).- The head of Peru’s Popular Force party, Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of imprisoned former President Alberto Fujimori, testified for more than three hours on Wednesday before the prosecutor investigating alleged securities laundering to finance her 2011 presidential election campaign.

Fujimori appeared before prosecutor Sara Vidal to “cooperate with the investigation,” as she said upon leaving the appointment at the Attorney General’s Office, but she refused to detail the content of the questioning, saying only that “it’s a confidential and private investigation.”

Fujimori’s testimony came after she had asked twice previously to have her testimony date postponed.

The investigation is focusing on the suspicion that Keiko Fujimori delivered to businessman and Fujimori supporting former lawmaker Joaquin Ramirez $15 million to launder through his chain of gasoline stations, and subsequently use the cash to finance her presidential campaign six years ago.

That claim was made before the 2016 presidential vote by a Peruvian pilot identified as Jesus F. Vasquez, who lives in the US and who said that he had taped some conversations with Ramirez in which the latter bragged that he had laundered money for Fujimori.

The tapes were apparently made as part of an investigation of Ramirez mounted by the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and when their existence was revealed he resigned as general secretary of the Popular Force.