Messi, Roccuzzo get married in native Rosario before 260 guests

Rosario, Argentina, Jun 30 (EFE).- Soccer star of Argentina and Barcelona, Lionel Messi, 30, and his partner Antonella Roccuzzo, 29, who have two children together, got married on Friday in their hometown Rosario before 260 guests.



The families of the bride and groom, and Messi’s teammates from the FC Barcelona team – Brazil’s Neymar, Uruguay’s Luis Suarez and the Spaniards Carles Puyol, Xavi Hernandez and Gerard Pique – as well as Argentina – Sergio Aguero and Javier Mascherano -, besides Colombian singer and Pique’s partner Shakira were among the noted guests.



Angel Di Maria, Marcos Rojo, Mariano Andujar, Pablo Zabaleta, Maxi Rodriguez and Gonzalo Higuain, among others from the Argentinian national soccer team were also present at the wedding.



The proceedings, scheduled to start at 7 pm local time, were delayed by almost an hour.



The marriage was solemnized by the official, Gonzalo Carrillo Herrera, at the City Center Rosario complex.

The groom’s siblings – Maria Sol, Rodrigo and Matias Messi – served as witnesses in the ceremony, along with the bride’s sisters, Paula and Carla Roccuzzo.



Argentinian singer Abel Pintos performed one of Roccuzzo’s favorite numbers, “Sin principio ni final (Without beginning or end)” during the exchange of rings.



Around 150 reporters from different media entities from around the world waited alongside the red carpet, where the wedding party, including sports stars and actors, as well as the bride and groom and their families, posed before the cameras and greeted the journalists.



During the day, there was a hairdressing service exclusively for the guests.



A special area was created to entertain the children during the ceremony and the party, where typical Argentinian delicacies were served to the guests.