Oklahoma City Thunder give MVP Russell Westbrook a new star sidekick

Indianapolis, Jul 1 (EFE).- The Oklahoma City Thunder have made a major offseason splash, acquiring a top NBA star to combine with superstar point guard Russell Westbrook.

A year after losing superstar Kevin Durant via free agency, the Thunder have acquired forward Paul George from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for guard Victor Oladipo and forward-center Domantas Sabonis.

Westbrook had an extraordinary season as the Thunder’s lone superstar, earning NBA Most Valuable Player honors after averaging 31.6 points, 10.4 assists and 10.7 rebounds per game.

He became the first player to average a “triple-double” in the regular season since Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson pulled off that feat in 1961-1962.

But the Thunder lacked sufficient firepower to compete in the talent-laden Western Conference, finishing in sixth place in the standings and losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Houston Rockets.

With the addition of George, the team hopes to be more competitive with the Durant-led NBA champion Golden State Warriors, the San Antonio Spurs and the Rockets, who acquired star point guard Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade earlier in the week.

The agreement ends recent widespread speculation about the future of the 27-year-old George, who had informed the Pacers that he would leave the team as a free agent when his contract expired at the end of the 2017-2018 season.

George’s preferred destination was the Los Angeles Lakers because he is a native of Southern California, but the Pacers – one of the better teams in the league a few seasons ago – worked out a deal with the Thunder and now will look to rebuild around the 25-year-old Oladipo and the 21-year-old Sabonis.

It is believed that an additional player could be headed to the Pacers once the deal is completely finalized, but neither of the two teams provided further details.

The Boston Celtics, who have stockpiled draft picks, had been expected to make a big play for George.

A four-time NBA All Star, George suffered a gruesome leg injury in 2014 but made a full recovery and averaged a career-high 23.7 points per game and shot a career-high 46 percent from the field last season.

The 6-foot-8 forward also is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the league.