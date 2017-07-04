Mexico, Canada end restrictions on flights, sign drone agreement

Mexico City, Jul 3 (EFE).- Mexico and Canada signed two agreements – the first to eliminate restrictions on flights between the two nations and the second to strengthen safety regarding drones – the Mexican Communications and Transportation Secretariat (SCT) reported Monday.



SCT secretary Gerardo Ruiz Esparza and Canadian Transportation Minister Marc Garneau signed the bilateral flight agreement saying that “any Canadian or Mexican airline may operate between any pair of cities in both nations,” thus eliminating restrictions on the frequency, number of passengers and number of airlines affected by it.



In addition, the pact allows – for instance – a Mexican airline to land in Canada, pick up passengers and continue on to a third country, and vice versa.



Also, Ruiz Esparza and Garneau signed a joint declaration of intent on strengthening safety regarding drones.



The two nations will exchange information on drone operations and each country will establish a legal framework to ensure the safety of activities involving uncrewed aircraft.



Signing the documents will open the door “to better communications and better transportation between us” as well as providing greater benefits of an economic nature, Ruiz said.