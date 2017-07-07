Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra to Play in San Francisco

July 16, 8 p.m.

Evoking the colors and rhythms of Latin America, it’s an evening of vibrant music by 20th Century Mexican composers performed by one of Mexico’s most exciting orchestras with conductor Marco Parisotto. The program also features Copland’s iconic musical portrait of a dance hall in Mexico City, El Salón Mexico and Gershwin’s Catfish Row Suite from Porgy and Bess with sensuous music inspired by spirituals, jazz, blues, and Broadway. Note: the SF Symphony does not appear in this performance.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $15 to $85

415-864-6000

www.sfsymphony.org/summer

Davies Symphony Hall

Grove Street between Van Ness and Franklin Streets in San Francisco

The Four Immigrants

An American Musical Manga

July 12 through August 6

The immigrants are all over the news and now they are landing on the stage at Lucie Stern Theatre in the TheatreWorks of Silicon Valley production and world premiere of a San Francisco adventure of “The Four Immigrants”. From a tumultuous earthquake to an exhilarating world’s fair, this comic musical chronicles the adventures of four endearing Japanese immigrants as they reach the shores of the turn-of-the-twentieth-century San Francisco. With the energetic vaudeville and ragtime score, the show follows four young immigrants as they pursue their American Dream despite limited options in the land of opportunity. Enjoy this runaway hit with music, lyrics and book by Min Kahng and based on Manga Yonin Shosei by Henry Yoshitaka Kiyama. And remember “Hamilton” is not the only show in town…

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $35 to $60

Special rates are available for seniors, educators and patrons 35 and under

650-463-1960

www.theatreworks.org

Lucie Stern Theatre

1305 Middlefriled Road in Palo Alto

Photo courtesy of TheatreWorks

The History of the Cocktail in America

July 13, 7 p.m.

Register early as this may be one of the most popular program at the Los Altos Library. Join Cache Bouren, the owner and bartender of Haberdasher Cocktail Lounge in San Jose as he presents a lecture about the rich history of cocktails and their ties to literature and movies. Bouren will also demonstrate the techniques for making classic cocktails at home. Setting up a functional bar at home is not an easy task, but with Bouren’s professional advise you will find the right fit for your home’s cocktails central to entertain your happy friends. You may encourage them to leave a tip for your favorite charity. And who would have thought that library is for reading books only… Cheers!

Tickets and Information

Free admission

650-948-7683

www.sccl.org

Los Altos Library

13 South San Antonio Road in Los Altos

Musical Moments by Twelve Pianos & You in the Garden

July 13-24, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The San Francisco Botanical Garden (SFBG) is staging a number of blooming Flower Piano concerts as the music, community and nature join forces to present the “Twelve Days, Twelve Pianos, One Garden & You” beautifully orchestrated by Sunset Piano’s public piano project. Visitors will find twelve pianos tucked among the many flower-filled gardens within SFBG’s 55 acres and are encouraged to play what they like, from chopsticks to Tchaikovsky. On weekend days, event partner Sunset Piano has invited professional pianists and a whole host of other musicians to perform throughout the Garden as well, and the public is welcome to pack a picnic and enjoy the shows. All twelve pianos will be available for the public to play except during performances.

Tickets and Information

Admission for non-residents is $8

Free for San Francisco residents with proof of residency

(415) 661-1316

www.sfbotanicalgarden.org

SFBG located in Golden Gate Park

9th Ave at Lincoln Way in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of SFBG