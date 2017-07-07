UN won’t designate Machu Picchu as endangered, Peru says

Lima, Jul 6 (EFE).- The UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization does not plan to add Machu Picchu to its list of endangered heritage sites, Peruvian officials said Thursday.

UNESCO experts agreed at a meeting in Krakow, Poland, that the steps taken by Peru to address concerns about the condition of the Inca citadel were sufficient to keep Machu Picchu off the list, the Cuzco regional culture office (DDC) said in a statement.

“There was not even a debate or discussion, which means that UNESCO retires its intention to add Machu Picchu to the list of endangered world heritage sites,” DDC director Vidal Pino said.

In 2015, UNESCO gave the Peruvian government two years to make needed improvements in the administration of the ruins, which receive more than 3,000 visitors a day on average.

Peru has established some new guidelines for tourists at Machu Picchu, including bans on bringing food and drink, baby carriages, pets, umbrellas, or musical instruments onto the site.

Visitors will also be prohibited from climbing on or leaning against the walls.

The new rules limit the number of tourists entering the complex to 5,940 per day.

UNESCO’s decision “is an important achievement of the Culture Ministry and the Peruvian state,” Pino said.

Machu Picchu, made famous by the 1911 expedition of US explorer Hiram Bingham, was designated by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1983.