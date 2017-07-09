Trump dice que estudió con Putin formar una “impenetrable” unidad cibernética

Washington, 9 jul (EFE).- El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, dijo hoy que discutió el viernes en su primera reunión con el presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, la formación de “una impenetrable unidad de seguridad cibernética” conjunta.

La afirmación sorprende después de que el mandatario estadounidense asegurara que presionó a Putin por la injerencia electoral, que según las agencias de inteligencia estadounidenses se llevó a cabo mediante ciberataques.

Sorprende más aún, después de que la prensa estadounidense revelara intentos de infiltración rusa en la red de votación de Estados Unidos, así como en centrales nucleares y otras infraestructuras clave.

La unidad considerada en la reunión con Putin durante la cumbre del G20 de Hamburgo (Alemania), que finalizó ayer, servirá, según Trump, para evitar “hacking en las elecciones y otras cosas negativas, que estarán protegidas y seguras”.

Como contrapunto, Trump pareció alimentar dudas sobre si la oposición demócrata fue responsable de su propios ciberataques al preguntarse por qué no actuó cuando la CIA o el FBI les avisó de que estaban sufriendo ataques.

“¿Por qué (su predecesor Barack) Obama no hizo NADA cuando tenía información antes de las elecciones?”, aseguró en Twitter Trump, quien pareció pasar página a la polémica al asegurar que quiere una relación “constructiva” con Rusia después de haber transmitido su preocupación por la injerencia electoral rusa.

Putin aseguró ayer que Trump aceptó su negativa de que su gobierno fuera responsable de esas operaciones de injerencia.

El senador republicano Marco Rubio contestó a Trump en Twitter al afirmar que formar una unidad conjunta en ciberseguridad es como colaborar con el líder sirio, Bachar al Asad, en una “unidad sobre armas químicas”.

Rubio aseguró que Putin “nunca será un aliado o socio fiable y constructivo”.

En un comunicado tras el cierre del G20, el líder de la minoría demócrata en el Senado, Chuck Schumer, aseguró que el grupo de trabajo sobre ciberseguridad acordado con Rusia es un “punto bajo” equivalente a que ladrones y policía creen “un grupo de trabajo sobre robo de bancos”.

Trump: I strongly pressed Putin on election cyber-meddling

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he “strongly pressed” his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Kremlin interference in the 2016 election at their bilateral meeting during the G20 summit, adding that “now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!”

“I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I’ve already given my opinion,” said Trump on Twitter regarding his two-hours-plus meeting with the Russian leader.

On the return flight aboard Air Force One from Hamburg, Germany, where the G20 summit was held, the White House did not refute Putin’s post-meeting remarks, in which he said that the US leader accepted his denial of any Kremlin attempts to influence the US election.

Trump has insistently downplayed the Russian attempts to affect the election outcome by harming the chances of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who had said that she would maintain the isolation of Moscow initiated by former President Barack Obama in response to Russia’s activities in Ukraine and Syria.

Trump, who in the past has expressed his admiration for Putin and has established closer relations with authoritarian leaders, said that he was “honored” to meet with the Russian.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Trump had held a “robust and lengthy” discussion with Putin about election interference.

“…We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!” Trump added in a subsequent tweet, after confirming his difference of opinion with other leaders at the G20 regarding climate change and trade.

Congress and special counsel Robert Mueller are investigating both whether members of Trump’s team coordinated with the Russians the Kremlin’s attempts to influence the US election along with the scope of that interference.

US intelligence services have confirmed that the Kremlin orchestrated the meddling, but Trump has been vague and changeable in his remarks on whether or not he believes that the Russians were involved.