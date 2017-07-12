Federal judge halts deportation of 1,400 Iraqis from US

Washington DC, Jul 11 (EFE).- A federal judge in the United States halted on Tuesday the deportation of more than 1,400 Iraqis, many of whom are Christians, who argued they would face persecution if expelled from the United States.
Travelers queue up at International Terminal Four at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, USA, 30 June 2017. EFE
Some of the 1,400 Iraqis have faced deportation orders for years, even decades, but Iraq’s refusal to accept them allowed them to remain in the United States.
Their situation, however, changed in March, when Iraq agreed to receive them following a deal sealed by new US President Donald Trump.
Although the majority of the 1,400 Iraqis remain at large, immigration officials arrested 199 of them in June, largely in Detroit (Michigan) and Nashville (Tennessee), with the intention of deporting them immediately.
According to the US authorities they committed serious crimes, ranging from homicides to crimes related to drugs or weapons.
People participate in a protest against US President Donald J. Trump’s revised Executive Order barring travel visas from six Muslim-majority countries, at Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 06 March 2017. EFE
Those arrested, however, filed a joint lawsuit with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the country’s leading civil rights organization, to halt their deportation.
They claimed that because of their status as minorities (as many of them are Chaldean Catholics and Iraqi Kurds) they would be at risk of persecution.
In his ruling, Judge Mark Goldsmith said deporting Iraqis would expose them to “a substantiated risk of death, torture or other serious persecution before their legal claims can be tested in a court.”
However, the Justice Department, which has not yet reacted to the ruling, argued that Goldsmith, appointed by former President Barack Obama, has no power to make such decisions.
Post Views:
70