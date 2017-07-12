Trump Jr. knew lawyer’s information on Clinton came from Kremlin: report

Washington, Jul 11 (EFE).- The eldest son of the president of the United States, Donald Trump Jr., was aware that the information on former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton provided by a Russian lawyer whom he met during the campaign, came from the Kremlin, reported The New York Times Monday.

According to the Times which cited three sources under the condition of anonymity, Rob Goldstone, the publicist who prepped the meeting held on June 9, 2016 at the Trump Tower in New York, sent an email earlier to Trump Jr. warning him that the information had come from Moscow.

Goldstone also clarified in the email that the information was part of the Kremlin’s attempts to help the then-candidate Donald Trump win the presidential election.

Aware of the source, Trump Jr. received Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who allegedly sought to obtain compromising information to harm the chances of Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The Times also revealed that the meeting included President Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and the then-campaign director Paul Manafort.

Both Kushner and Manafort have been in the spotlight in the investigation of the Russian plot for their alleged contacts with Kremlin officials.

A spokesperson for Trump’s legal team said the president was not aware of the meeting.

The Russian presidential spokesperson, Dmitri Peskov, said on Monday that he does not know Veselnitskaya and cannot keep track of the meeting held by every Russian lawyer inside and outside of the country.

A special prosecutor, former FBI director Robert Mueller, and several US Congress committees are in charge of investigating the alleged Russian interference in the November elections and possible contacts between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin.