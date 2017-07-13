US reverses visa decision, allows Afghan girls to travel to robotics contest

Kabul, Jul 13 (EFE).- The United States authorities have reversed their decision to refuse visas to a group of six Afghan girls invited to take part in a robot contest in Washington.

After the students went through the visa process twice and were rejected both times, the US State Department on Wednesday approved their entry, according to the NGO organizing the competition, First Global.

Reza Mehraban, the girls’ teacher and part of the team in the competition, confirmed to EFE on Thursday that after the two rejections, the US asked the girls to apply for visas for the third time and assured them they would not be rejected.

“The embassy contacted us and informed us our applications are going to be processed again, we just received notification from the US embassy that we should apply for a third time,” Mehraban said.

“We are happy with this decision,” he added.

“I am most grateful to the US Government and its State Department for ensuring Afghanistan… would be able to join us for this international competition this year,” First Global president Joe Sestak said in a statement.

The students, aged between 14 and 17 years, applied two months ago for visas to travel to Washington where young scientists from 160 countries will compete in the First Global robot-making contest from July 16-18.

The US Embassy in Kabul refused to provide details to EFE regarding the change in their position on this case, saying they are not permitted to discuss individual cases.

American media said US President Donald Trump intervened to grant the students visas, after the uproar provoked in Afghanistan where the girls have broken taboos in an extremely conservative society where women do not enjoy the same rights as men.

The notion of a group of young Afghan girls competing in an international competition was unheard of just 17 years ago during the Taliban’s rule, when women were not allowed access to education.

The situation has improved a lot since, with girls making up 39 percent of 9.2 million students in the country, according to the Ministry of Education.

Despite that, 3-5 million children, mostly girls, are still unable to attend schools due to Taliban attacks, poverty and cultural reasons.