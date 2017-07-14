Peru judge orders 18 months in jail for former President Humala, wife

Lima, Jul 13 (EFE).- A judge on Thursday ordered former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala and his wife Nadine Heredia to serve 18 months in preventative custody ahead of a trial on charges that he received funds from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht during his successful 2011 election campaign.

Judge Richard Concepcion Carhuancho accepted the Prosecutor’s request to detain Humala and Heredia, who are being investigated on corruption and money laundering charges.

Shortly after the ruling, the couple was seen driving to the courtroom to appear before the judge.

During the hearing, the judge said that “there are well-founded indications” that Humala and Heredia were guilty of money laundering.

Concepcion said that it was “no longer possible to speak of a simple probability. Now it is possible to speak of a high degree of probability” that Humala received money “from illicit sources during the 2006 and 2011 electoral campaigns”.

The judge added that the prosecutor’s testimony led him to believe that Humala and his wife had received money from Venezuela and Brazil, and that it was likely that they had disguised those funds as contributions to the election campaigns.