Panama advance in Gold Cup with 3-0 win over Martinique

Cleveland, Jul 15 (EFE).- Panama dominated Martinique 3-0 here Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals of the 14th Gold Cup soccer tournament.

Defender Michael Carrillo scored in the 44th minute to give Panama a 1-0 lead right before half-time in the match at Cleveland’s First Energy Stadium.

A goal at the hour mark by Abdiel Arroyo made it 2-0 and Gabriel Torres scored an insurance tally seven minutes later.

Martinique didn’t threaten the Panamanian goal until the 82nd minute, when Jean-Emmanuel Nedra and Yann Gregory Thimon each hit the crossbar in the span of seconds.

The win brings Panama to 7 points, enough to ensure that they will finish no worse than second in Group B.

The other quarterfinal berth in Group B will go to the host nation, the United States, who have 4 points and play last-place Nicaragua in Saturday’s second match.

While a victory over Nicaragua would bring the US level on points with Panama, the home side would need a winning margin of at least three to overcome the Panamanians’ advantage in goal difference.