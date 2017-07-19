Almagro urges all nations in America to join forces against terrorism

Washington DC, July 18 (EFE).- The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) urged all countries on the American continent to unite together against terrorism on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires.

“I urge all countries of the Americas to support actions to prevent and combat terrorism and its funding, respecting and adhering to regional conventions and international treaties,” Luis Almagro said in a statement.

The former foreign minister of Uruguay noted that for the OAS, terrorism “represents a serious challenge to the security of the entire continent” and urged all countries in the region to conduct “a joint fight.”

Almagro recalled that the attack on the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) 23 years ago “awoke the need to coordinate cooperating actions against terrorism, which does not respect borders.”

On Jul. 18, 1994, a bomb exploded in front of the AMIA headquarters in Buenos Aires, killing 85 people, for which Iran and the Hezbollah Islamist militant group claimed responsibility.

This marked the second terrorist attack against the Jewish community in Argentina, after 1992 when a bomb exploded in front of the embassy of Israel in Buenos Aires, killing 29 people.