US knocks out El Salvador, will meet Costa Rica in semis

Philadelphia, USA, Jul 19 (EFE).- The US Men’s National Team scored two goals in quick succession at the end of the first half to defeat El Salvador in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final match at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

The 2-0 victory, secured with goals from Omar Gonzalez and Eric Lichaj shortly before half-time, means the US move on to the semi-finals, where Costa Rica await.

After a scrappy first-half during which the Salvadoreans frustrated their hosts, Bruce Arena’s men broke the deadlock in familiar fashion: from a set piece.

Omar Gonzalez rose highest to help on Bradley’s teasing cross and break the deadlock.

The home side doubled their lead soon after, Eric Lichaj latching onto Clint Dempsey’s through ball to bury the ball under goalkeeper Derby Carillo.

This was the USA’s eighth consecutive Gold Cup quarter-final victory, and their fourth over El Salvador at this stage of the tournament.

The US will play Costa Rica in the semi-finals on Saturday at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.