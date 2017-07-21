Hundreds of Free Spanish eBooks Now Available at Local Libraries

SCCLD Adds Odilo to Growing List of Online Resources

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIF. – July 19, 2017 – Hundreds of free Spanish eBooks are now available through Santa Clara County Library District’s (SCCLD) online virtual library. Striving to continually meet the needs of a diverse community, SCCLD has added Odilo, a library eBook distribution service, to its growing list of digital resources.

According to a U.S. Census Bureau report, more than half of Santa Clara County residents over age five speak a language other than English at home. Of the 1.9 million people living in Santa Clara County, more than 19% of these residents speak Spanish within their households.

“We live in a wonderfully diverse community. While our libraries already have a varied international collection of books, DVDs and CDs, we wanted to go above and beyond in the selection, availability and quality of Spanish literature and broadcasts currently found in our libraries,” stated Nancy Howe, County Librarian for the Santa Clara County Library District.

Odilo’s Spanish eBook collection has something for all ages, including quality Spanish titles from hundreds of publishers. Spanish eBooks include bestsellers, old favorites, romances, mysteries, biographies, cookbooks, picture books as well as elementary school and teen level literature. All are available for downloading and can be accessed for free at www.sccl.org/odilo with a SCCLD library card.

New digital content may be downloaded and viewed from any device including a Chromebook; eBook reader (Sony Reader, Barnes & Noble NOOK, Kobo eReader); Amazon Kindle Fire; an iOS or Android device or PC or Mac computer. Titles may be checked out for a three-week period and will automatically expire once the time frame has passed, thus eliminating potential late fees.

“We hope this new collection will be popular with not only the Spanish speaking community but also local schools and the thousands of students learning Spanish. As you search for quality publications and broadcasts, we encourage you to visit our online library as you seek to learn or enhance your Spanish language proficiency,” Nancy Howe concluded.

About the Santa Clara County Library District

The Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) promotes knowledge, ideas, and cultural enrichment. Its collection includes more than 1.9 million books, videos, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, eBooks and extensive online resources accessible from home or work.

In 2014, SCCLD celebrated one hundred years of service to local residents. For the last several years, SCCLD has been consistently recognized as one of America’s Star Libraries by Library Journal. In 2016, SCCLD was ranked among the top ten large libraries in the United States in the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service. In 2014 and 2015, SCCLD won Innovator Awards from the Urban Libraries Council.

The Santa Clara County Library District includes two bookmobiles, an online library, seven community libraries and one branch library serving Campbell, Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Milpitas, Monte Sereno, Morgan Hill, Saratoga and the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County. In 2016, the Santa Clara County Library District had more than 270,000 library cardholders and welcomed 3.3 million visitors who borrowed 9.1 million items.