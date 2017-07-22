Salvadoran filmmakers: Investing in cinema can provide economic boost

San Salvador, Jul 21 (EFE).- The development of a cinema industry in El Salvador would help improve the country’s economy and boost employment, two young filmmakers told EFE.

Fabricio Sibrian and Jaime Perla are currently wrapping up work on “Como cazar boas” (How to Hunt for Boas), a film that has received government funding via the Pixels program.

A production featuring Salvadoran actors, the movie is primarily set in downtown San Salvador.

Sibrian, the film’s director, and Perla, its executive producer, provided work for nearly 40 people, most of them theater actors.

“The comprehensive nature of all this (film production) is positive because a lot of people are needed besides the actors to bring a project to fruition, and this creates work opportunities for a lot of professionals,” Sibrian said.

“Sometimes the country’s reality, specifically its economic situation, impedes the development of film initiatives, but with a lot of effort that can change,” Perla said.

“In this country, a lot of time, energy and effort from many people will be required to build a film industry, but it’s starting despite the lack of resources and that effort must continue,” he added.

The filmmakers said Salvadorans were hungry for local productions that show both the good and bad of daily life in the Central American country.

Sibrian and Perla are contributing to this effort with “Como cazar boas,” which is in the post-production stage after four months of pre-production and two months of production.

The story centers on Fernando, a middle-class attorney seeking evidence that could allow his client, a man jailed for beating up a prostitute, to leave prison.