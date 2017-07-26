Trump again blasts attorney general, ridicules Russia investigation

Washington, Jul 25 (EFE).- US President Donald Trump again blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday, accusing him of taking a very weak position on the crimes of Hillary Clinton, former Democratic candidate for the White House, and ridiculed the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

In a series of early hour tweets on his personal Twitter account, Trump again lammed into Sessions, after harshly criticizing him last week for his decision to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s Russia investigations.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes,” Trump complained, an allusion to the controversy over the alleged use of her personal computer for classified information while serving as secretary of state.

In another tweet, the president asked why the attorney general wasn’t investigating “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign – quietly working to boost Clinton.”

After being the first Republican senator to supprt Trump and campaigning to promote his election, Sessions now appears to be on thin ice. According to several media, the president wants him to resign and might even fire him.

Besides Sessions, Trump also attacked Tuesday in his tweets acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who he said is not interested in investigating Clinton because his wife received a big donation from the former candidate’s campaign to run for a seat in the Virginia state Senate in 2015.

In another note, Trump said that his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, “did very well” this Monday when he defended himself behind closed doors to staff of the Senate Intelligence Committee by way of “proving” that he had never colluded with Russia during the 2016 electoral campaign.

Kushner denied any negligence in his contacts with Russians last year, said he has “nothing to hide,” and lashed back at all who suggest that Moscow helped Trump win the election.

In that regard, the president said once more Tuesday on Twitter that the investigation of Russia’s alleged meddling in the US election is just another “Witch Hunt,” adding sarcastically that the next to be investigated would be his 11-year-old son Barron Trump.

The investigation of the Russian plot has been in the hands of special investigator and former FBI Director Robert Mueller since last May.

When Trump saw that Mueller and his team were widening the investigations to include his finances and family businesses, he undertook a strategy to discredit them, question any results they might present and get them off the case.