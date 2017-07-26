White House: Decision on Sessions’ future to come soon

Washington, Jul 25 (EFE).- The White House said Tuesday that a decision on the future of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom President Donald Trump has harshly criticized in recent days for having recused himself from the Russia investigation, will come “soon.”

Trump’s new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, said that “We’ll get to a resolution soon,” regarding whether or not Sessions will remain as the top US law enforcement official, refusing to provide any additional details but emphasizing that Trump wants all members of his cabinet to defend him and be clearly on his side.

Shortly before his remarks to reporters, Scaramucci said in a radio interview that it is “probably” correct to think that Trump no longer wants Sessions to serve as AG.

In Scaramucci’s judgment, Trump is “obviously frustrated” over Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe.

Along the same lines, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway noted in remarks to Fox News that Trump’s frustration over the situation has been festering for some time.

On Tuesday, Trump himself once again took to Twitter to criticize Sessions, accusing him of adopting a “very weak” position on what he called the “crimes” of Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic presidential candidate, whom the mogul defeated in the 2016 election.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails &DNC server) & Intel leakers!” Trump tweeted, alluding to the controversy surrounding the personal e-mails Clinton sent and received while she served as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama.

In another Tuesday morning tweet, the president questioned why Sessions, as AG, was not investigating the “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign – ‘quietly working to boost Clinton.'”

After being the first Republican senator to support Trump and to campaign for him, Sessions was named attorney general by the new president, but months ago he recused himself from the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Kremlin contacts with the billionaire’s campaign.

That investigation is now in the hands of special counsel Robert Mueller, the former director of the FBI.