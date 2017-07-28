Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Eclipse In Los Altos

August 3 at 7 p.m.

A solar eclipse is coming to America. If you do not plan to travel across the country to watch the total eclipse of the sun on August 21, 2017, stop by the Los Altos Library for an special presentation and an informative introduction to the size and scale of our solar system, and the Sun-Earth-Moon relationship that gives us an eclipse.

Observe Pamela Harman, education manager of the SETI Institute in action as she models and explains why eclipses don’t happen every month, safe viewing practices and learn about the phases of the moon. Special eclipse glasses will be given away at the event while supplies last (one per attendee). The SETI Institute in Mountain View, CA is a not-for-profit research organization whose mission is to explore, understand, and explain the origin and nature of life in the universe, and to apply the knowledge gained to inspire and guide present and future generations.

Tickets and Information

No charge for admission

www.sccl.org/losaltos

Los Altos Library

13 South San Antonio Road in Los Altos

Photo courtesy of SCCL

Poetry and Beauty at Hakone Gardens

July 29 at 2 p.m.

Tranquility. Relaxation. Poetry. Serenity. This is everyone’s dream for a beautiful Saturday afternoon in one of the most beautiful historic Japanese estates and gardens in Saratoga. Peter Coe Verbica will be reading haiku from “Eighty-Eight Lost Haiku,” a book of the three-stanza Japanese poetry. The reading, along with a brief lecture on the history, will take place in the Zen Garden House in the stunning setting of the Hakone Gardens. Audience members are encouraged to participate too by bringing favorite haiku or one of their own creation. In the daily hustle and bustle of the hectic and stressful life in the heart of Silicon Valley this is a priceless reprieve we all need and deserve. Bring a camera to capture this beautiful moment.

Tickets and Information

408-741-4994

www.hakone.com

21000 Big Basin Way in Saratoga

Photo by Lina Broydo

The Wine Hall of Fame in Napa Valley

Open Daily from Noon to 5 p.m.

We all know about the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, but how about the the newly opened Wine Hall of Fame? Yes my dear wine experts and aficionados, the ultimate Napa Valley destination of the Culinary Institute of America (COPIA) is showcasing an interactive and immersive tasting experience featuring a rotating selection of six different wineries from the Napa Valley and beyond. Some of the participating wineries are Grgich Wines, Maroon Wines, Greystone Cellars. The collection of wineries will change every few months. The Showcase is located within the newly installed Wine Hall of Fame at Copia to give broader public recognition to the men and women whose vision and determination have made the American wine industry what it is today. This free exhibit in the light-filled atrium consists of bronze bras relief sculptures of Wine Hall of Fame inductees, along with their biographies. Visitors will find much to do at CIA at Copia, including shopping, dining, browsing culinary collections, and taking cooking classes. Make it a weekend getaway. You will love it!

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world’s premier culinary college dedicated to developing leaders in food-service and hospitality.

Tickets and Information

Free admission to the Wine Hall of Fame

Purchase COPIA Card for wine tasting

707-967-2500

www.ciaatcopia.com

500 First Street in Napa

Strollers Tours at the Asian Art Museum

First Friday of the month at 9:30 a.m.

Crying and fussy babies are welcome at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco! The museum is offering now the docent led Stroller Tours for parents with their babies ages 0 to 2 years old. You guessed it: the tours take place before the museum opens to the public and lasts one hour. The talented docents will showcase the highlights of the museum’s current special exhibit: Flower Power.

Strollers are available at the museum’s coat check room. Its never too early to introduce your youngsters to the magnificent collections at one of my favorite museums in the Bay Area.

Tickets and Information

Admission for adults is $25

$10 for the Members

Tickets must be purchased in advance

415-581-3620

www.asianart.org

200 Larkin Street in San Francisco

Design courtesy of the Asian Art Museum