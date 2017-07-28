Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo
Eclipse In Los Altos
August 3 at 7 p.m.
A solar eclipse is coming to America. If you do not plan to travel across the country to watch the total eclipse of the sun on August 21, 2017, stop by the Los Altos Library for an special presentation and an informative introduction to the size and scale of our solar system, and the Sun-Earth-Moon relationship that gives us an eclipse.
Observe Pamela Harman, education manager of the SETI Institute in action as she models and explains why eclipses don’t happen every month, safe viewing practices and learn about the phases of the moon. Special eclipse glasses will be given away at the event while supplies last (one per attendee). The SETI Institute in Mountain View, CA is a not-for-profit research organization whose mission is to explore, understand, and explain the origin and nature of life in the universe, and to apply the knowledge gained to inspire and guide present and future generations.
Tickets and Information
No charge for admission
www.sccl.org/losaltos
Los Altos Library
13 South San Antonio Road in Los Altos
Photo courtesy of SCCL
Poetry and Beauty at Hakone Gardens
July 29 at 2 p.m.
Tranquility. Relaxation. Poetry. Serenity. This is everyone’s dream for a beautiful Saturday afternoon in one of the most beautiful historic Japanese estates and gardens in Saratoga. Peter Coe Verbica will be reading haiku from “Eighty-Eight Lost Haiku,” a book of the three-stanza Japanese poetry. The reading, along with a brief lecture on the history, will take place in the Zen Garden House in the stunning setting of the Hakone Gardens. Audience members are encouraged to participate too by bringing favorite haiku or one of their own creation. In the daily hustle and bustle of the hectic and stressful life in the heart of Silicon Valley this is a priceless reprieve we all need and deserve. Bring a camera to capture this beautiful moment.
Tickets and Information
408-741-4994
www.hakone.com
21000 Big Basin Way in Saratoga
Photo by Lina Broydo
The Wine Hall of Fame in Napa Valley
Open Daily from Noon to 5 p.m.
We all know about the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, but how about the the newly opened Wine Hall of Fame? Yes my dear wine experts and aficionados, the ultimate Napa Valley destination of the Culinary Institute of America (COPIA) is showcasing an interactive and immersive tasting experience featuring a rotating selection of six different wineries from the Napa Valley and beyond. Some of the participating wineries are Grgich Wines, Maroon Wines, Greystone Cellars. The collection of wineries will change every few months. The Showcase is located within the newly installed Wine Hall of Fame at Copia to give broader public recognition to the men and women whose vision and determination have made the American wine industry what it is today. This free exhibit in the light-filled atrium consists of bronze bras relief sculptures of Wine Hall of Fame inductees, along with their biographies. Visitors will find much to do at CIA at Copia, including shopping, dining, browsing culinary collections, and taking cooking classes. Make it a weekend getaway. You will love it!
Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world’s premier culinary college dedicated to developing leaders in food-service and hospitality.
Tickets and Information
Free admission to the Wine Hall of Fame
Purchase COPIA Card for wine tasting
707-967-2500
www.ciaatcopia.com
500 First Street in Napa
Strollers Tours at the Asian Art Museum
First Friday of the month at 9:30 a.m.
Crying and fussy babies are welcome at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco! The museum is offering now the docent led Stroller Tours for parents with their babies ages 0 to 2 years old. You guessed it: the tours take place before the museum opens to the public and lasts one hour. The talented docents will showcase the highlights of the museum’s current special exhibit: Flower Power.
Strollers are available at the museum’s coat check room. Its never too early to introduce your youngsters to the magnificent collections at one of my favorite museums in the Bay Area.
Tickets and Information
Admission for adults is $25
$10 for the Members
Tickets must be purchased in advance
415-581-3620
www.asianart.org
200 Larkin Street in San Francisco
Design courtesy of the Asian Art Museum
