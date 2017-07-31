Jade Mountain: A room with a view

By Bob Schulman

The last commercial thing you’ll see on your trip to Jade Mountain is the jetliner that flew you to St. Lucia. It lands at the Caribbean island’s Hewanorra International Airport, where your resort’s helicopter is waiting to whisk you over St. Lucia’s rainforests and mountains, about a 10-mile hop. The chopper touches down at the resort’s helipad, and you’re met again, this time by someone who’ll escort you to the resort and who’ll be your personal butler during your stay there. Pretty classy, huh.

Welcome to Jade Mountain www.jademountain.com, one of the Caribbean’s most opulent boutique getaways (and often voted THE most opulent). Nestled atop a mountain – as you might expect – its 29 rooms all offer eye-popping views of the island’s crown jewels: twin volcanic peaks soaring a half-mile in the air.

The peaks are the Pitons, and like the Tetons towering over Wyoming’s Jackson Hole, the Rocky Mountain peaks over Denver and the picture-postcard spires over Bora Bora, they’re a feast of natural beauty.

You’d think at an ultra-luxe resort like Jade Mountain they could afford all four walls. But your room only has three. Your butler explains: Without the wall there’s nothing between you and one of the most gorgeous sights on the planet.

Your room – the folks at Jade Mountain call them “sanctuaries” – features a lot more than a view. Sure to prompt a big wow is your first look at the colorfully tiled pool running through your living room – yes, through your living room – to what looks like the edge of a waterfall a little outside the missing wall. (It’s actually an “infinity” pool, meaning the water is collected in an unseen gutter just below the edge then cycled back to the pool.)

The wall-less theme continues inside the sanctuaries. So your bedroom, living areas, pool and views of the Pitons all seem to flow together, like platforms floating in space. Hallways are out as well. Guests get to their sanctuaries by walking over 100-foot-long “sky bridges,” one to each sanctuary.

As sunset rolls around, your butler – here called a major domo – suggests a champagne cruise on the resort’s private yacht. That sounds pretty good (or romantic as the case may be), and you’re soon zipping over the glistening crystal-blue sea, possibly with whales or dolphins swimming alongside.

Getting hungry? How about eating under the stars on the Celestial Terrace at the top of the resort? Few diners up there can resist oohing and aahing at panoramic views of the Pitons, the Caribbean waters and the neighboring island of St. Vincent.

Or maybe you’d like to chow down on gourmet cuisine in the main restaurant, or possibly down on the beach a few minutes away at a posh, 49-room sister resort, Anse Chastanet.

Another option is to dine poolside in your Jade Mountain sanctuary. Your major domo can arrange to have an executive chef drop by to whip up a six-course dinner — think freshly caught red snapper, reef lobster or a dry-aged filet mignon – for you and that special somebody. And here’s the frosting on the cake: During dinner a guitarist (again, just ask you major domo to set it up) shows up to get your romantic juices flowing by strumming love ballads. Oh, and the infinity pool lights up, and you can set it to cycle through a bouquet of colors.

No one is really sure how St. Lucia got its name. A popular story says it came from the day in 1498 when Christopher Columbus first saw the island. It was Dec. 13, the feast day of the martyred Sicilian virgin St. Lucy.

Critics note that sounds like an odd choice, because the island is one of the prettiest spots in the Caribbean, and St. Lucy was the patron saint of the blind.