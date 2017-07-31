Maduro warns of sanctions against Parliament, public prosecutor after vote

Caracas, Jul 31 (EFE).- The Venezuelan president has warned of measures against the Parliament, the public prosecutor’s office, opposition leaders and the private media in his first speech after Sunday’s vote on the National Constituent Assembly (ANC).

In a televised speech to supporters, Nicolas Maduro said that the new ANC, which his government has pushed for, would take power in the coming hours and would remove parliamentary immunity from “those who need it to be lifted”.

He promised that the ANC would counter the “parasitic bourgeoisie” and solve the economic crisis and political stalemate which has racked the country, as well as take over the judiciary.

Maduro also criticized the media’s coverage of the vote, attacking privately run television channels for “censuring the elections”.

Over 8 million people voted in Sunday’s election, just over 41 percent of the country’s electorate.

The opposition has refused to recognize the vote, which was held after months of violent protests in Caracas and other cities against the government and its plan to rewrite the constitution to give Maduro more power.

The protests continued across Venezuela on Sunday, leaving at least ten people dead and hundreds more injured.

Maduro has also been widely condemned by the international community including the US, Colombia, Spain and Mexico, who have all said they would not recognize the ANC, with Washington threatening further sanctions against Venezuela.

“We will continue to take strong and swift actions against the architects of authoritarianism in Venezuela, including those who participate in the National Constituent Assembly as a result of today’s flawed election,” a US State Department spokesperson said.